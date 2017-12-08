Gambia: Sports Council Refuses to Recognise Separate Boxing Association

National Sports Council has taken a stance on the five-month saga gripping the Gambia Boxing Association saying they do not recognise Sambou Conteh's led leadership. Seven aggrieved affiliate boxing amateur clubs last July summoned for an extraordinary congress at Kairaba Beach Hotel and elected Sambou Conteh as the Gambia Boxing Association's boss.

Sambou, the congress attendees believe, was to serve as Pa Alieu Jallow's replacement on the presidency. The development followed after delegates voiced dissatisfaction over what they refer to as the snail-pace progress of the sport under Jallow's tenure.

The Sports Council -the country's sports regulatory body- according to congress organisers, failed to show up despite been invited to oversee the election process. Hours following the congress, Pa Alieu denied being impeached, maintaining he's still president of the troubled association.

However, the council, a technical arm of government set up, has made their stance on the furore known, insisting there're no separate boxing associations and they considers Jallow's leadership to be legitimate.

'We do not know about that (separate GBAs). What we do know is there is only one association and it is Pa Alieu Jallow we recognise as president,' Marcel Mendy tells recently Foroyaa Sport.

Immediate efforts to get Sambou's reaction proved vain at press time.