Gambia: Migratory Birds Causing Havoc

Migratory birds have been devastating farms particularly in Lower River Region where some farmers claim that their entire farms have been destroyed. Aid is not forthcoming to minimise the destruction. Farmers say it is more beneficial to be given support now to minimise the destruction than to be given food aid later.

Is the Ministry of Agriculture aware of the development? Has any survey and assessment been done? What steps have been taken to address the situation? Foroyaa will get in touch with the authorities to find out.