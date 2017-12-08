Namibia: Rambler ... 2017 Is the Year of the A**hole

column

The year 2017 is like your touchy jailbird uncle with the smelly feet your mother always has a bed for. Your bed. You hate the motherf*cker but your mamma tells you he's family. You can't just press the reset button. You have to live through the nightmare.

And what a dreadful year it's been.

These are the things that hit me in the face regularly throughout the year.

We all waited for it and when the assassination of the big orange troglodyte did not happen, we watched in horror as the king of kitsch and p*ssy-grabbing become the leader of the free world.

And boy, did he turn out to be an entertainer. The USA is on a slow slide to the bottom with misinformation peddled as news, and blatant lies offered as 'alternative facts'.

The steady stream of lies, fumbles, smears, cover ups and incompetence coming out of the accused sex pest's White House are material for much laughter. A model democracy became a C-rate stand-up comedy show and the comic doesn't realise his zip is open.

How the mighty have fallen.

Talking about sex pests.

Many of Hollywood's, US politics and television's giants have in the past few weeks shrunk to apologetic little pilgarlics as accusations of sexual predatory behaviour are revealed.

Many have lost roles and positions. Dumped because of indiscretions.

Much like Namibia whose credit rating was dumped to junk status by two international credit rating agencies.

President Hage Geingob announced at the end of July that we were out of the economic headwinds we were wallowing in.

Two weeks later Moody's said voetsek! You are junk!

Fitch followed in November and both told Namibia that we are mismanaging our economy. We are spending recklessly, our debt is increasing and our possible income is diminishing constantly.

And just this week Namibia was announced in a controversial report as one of 17 countries which the European Union blacklisted as tax havens after a 10-month investigation.

It wasn't a good year for Namibia on the international stage.

Frank Fredericks, of all people, the darling of Namibian sports, got himself slap bang in the middle of a corruption muddle.

Both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspended Fredericks after he was charged with suspected bribery in the 2016 Olympic host city vote.

It was almost as hard to swallow as that orange d**s calling us "Nambia".

We've also been accused of not complying with the UN's North Korean sanctions.

In October, Hugh Griffiths, who is monitoring sanctions enforcement on North Korea, told CNN "we are looking at 14 African (UN) member states where Mansudae alone was running quite large construction operations - building everything from ammunition factories to presidential palaces to apartment blocks".

For years Swapo's government stonewalled Namibian media's questions about Mansudae's activities in Namibia.

These schmucks scrambled into position like kindergarten children spotting their teacher approaching.

Unlike one Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma. This jack*ss and his butternut-shaped head are clinging on despite a barrage of scandals being revealed almost daily.

He has dragged South Africa's economy, constitution and institutions right down into the filthy rat hole that he is operating from just so he doesn't have to face the corruption charges he managed to get withdrawn when he came into power.

In the meantime, he's sold whatever he could before he is replaced as the head of the ANC and surely recalled as state president later this month.

At least the world doesn't have to pretend they're not laughing at Robert Mugabe and Zimbabwe any more. Thanks to a coup d'etat that wasn't a coup. But Zimbabwe's elation was soon replaced by that feeling you get after a heavy night out and you can't find your wallet and phone. And there's blood on your clothes.

Mugabe is gone but ZANU-PF will rule that attempt at a country as long as the army decides on election results.

Viva neverlution!

And still we die!

No one knows how to reduce road deaths in Namibia. Some 695 road fatalities have been reported on Namibian roads from 1 January to 3 December 2017. That's almost two per day. Despite this we remain impolite, impatient, in a hurry and under the influence on the roads.

While we're on disasters; Sacky Shangala, though! What a pompous poeph*l! Despite his little projects being exposed one after the other, the man stubbornly remains in his job. He's been nothing short of disastrous since his appointment and his arrogance shows that his job is secure. I wonder why.

We continue to be bamboozled by everyone we sign agreements with and he has made seriously questionable decisions about how Namibia's dwindling resources should be spent. If ACC had any balls, this dude, his half a qualification and his accent would not have been in Parliament.

At least 2017 brought us, hopefully, the end of supremely deluded a**hats, Jerry Ekandjo and Nahas Angula.

2017, the year of the a**hole without a doubt. A d*ckhead on flakka!

Bring on the holiday. We need to drown this motherf*cker!

- rambler@namibian.com.na; @NamRambler on Twitter; The Rambler on Facebook