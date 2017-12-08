7 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: EPAL Installs Sensors in Water Pipes to Detect Vandalism

Luanda — Sensors with the ability to detect vandalism actions in water pipelines are being installed by a Chinese company, said EPAL's CEO, Lionídio Ceitas.

The official said so at the end of a meeting held Wednesday with municipal and district administrators and the Secretary of State for Water, Luis da Silva Filipe, chaired by the provincial governor, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, to analyze the state of water supply to Luanda.

According to the CEO, one of the main concerns of the company has to do with the vandalism of the water pipes, by vandals, harming the faithful consumers.

For this reason, he said, a Chinese company has been contracted, which has already started to assemble sensors that will warn the plant in a timely manner in case of vandalism in the water pipes.

