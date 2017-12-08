7 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister for Foreign Affairs Visits UK On Tuesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, will leave for London on an official visit to the United Kingdom in the period 12-14 of current December. The minister pointed out that he would be taking part in the Sudanese British Economic Forum in which over 100 companies are taking part.

He said he would also be holding talks with his British counterpart on the bilateral relation and the joint political consultation committee between the two countries. He said he will also meet with the British minister responsible for the African affairs besides a meeting with the British parliamentary committee on the Sudan. The Minister will also deliver a lecture at the UK royal institute in London.

Sudan

Thousands of Pregnant Women Screened for HIV/Aids in Sudan Capital

The Ministry of Health of Khartoum has announced that it has screened thousands of pregnant women for HIV/AIDS this… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.