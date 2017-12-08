Sudan: Minister for Foreign Affairs Visits UK On Tuesday

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, will leave for London on an official visit to the United Kingdom in the period 12-14 of current December. The minister pointed out that he would be taking part in the Sudanese British Economic Forum in which over 100 companies are taking part.

He said he would also be holding talks with his British counterpart on the bilateral relation and the joint political consultation committee between the two countries. He said he will also meet with the British minister responsible for the African affairs besides a meeting with the British parliamentary committee on the Sudan. The Minister will also deliver a lecture at the UK royal institute in London.