7 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Tax Autorities Launch Teams to Combat Tax Evasion

Luena — Four multisectoral teams aimed at combating tax evasion and expand the Moxico province's tax base were created on Wednesday in Luena city by the authorities of the Seventh Taxation Region of the General Tax Administration (AGT).

The teams are composed of members of the provincial transport directorate, the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), Immigration Authorities (SME), commerce, Fiscal Police, hotels and tourism, education and other sectors that will have the mission of interacting with taxpayers in a pedagogical way to discourage tax evasion.

The director of the 7th Tax Region, which corresponds to the eastern provinces of Moxico, Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul, Inácio Morão, emphasized that the idea is to remove potential taxpayers from informality in order to carry out their activities legally and comply with tax obligations.

The 7th tax region comprises four divisions, two customs delegations, and 35 fiscal posts with more than 60 employees.

