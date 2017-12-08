Ethiopia: Buoyant Ethiopian Airlines Outline Expansion Plans

Johannesburg — ETHIOPIAN Airlines, rated Africa's largest and profitable airline group, will launch a new daily service to South Africa in 2018, which is set to be a pivotal year for the company. The third daily flight between Johannesburg and the bustling city of Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, will be launched in April.

"(The launch is) a sure indication of the airline's success story in this part of the world," Abel Alemu, Ethopian Airlines Regional Manager, said in Johannesburg

"This is an indication yet again how successful Ethiopian Airlines has been in South Africa, having started with only one departure but going to two last year, one in the afternoon and one at midnight."

Recent routes in the pipeline include Buenos Aires (Argentina), Jakarta (Indonesia) and Nosy Be in Madagascar. Ethiopian is currently building a new airport in Addis to accommodate the growing capacity.

The facility will be fully functional by the end of 2018. It will have a Pay Lounge and hotel, owned by Ethiopian Airlines, which will also be fully functional by end of next year.

The airline is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan, Vision 2015, which will culminate in seven strategic business units. Ethiopian recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art Cargo Terminal ll handling a tonnage capacity of around 1 million per annum, along with the existing Terminal l.

This milestone will make Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services one of the world's largest cargo terminals, comparable with cargo terminals in Amsterdam (Schiphol), Singapore (Changi) or Hong Kong.