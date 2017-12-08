Cameroon: 2nd International Conference On Sustainable Urbanisation - Minhdu Boss Grants Press Conference Today

Below is a press release from the Minister of Communication.

The Minister of Communication hereby informs the national and international press that the Minister of Housing and Urban Development will grant an important press conference on Friday, December 08, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

The press conference shall focus on the holding in Cameroon of the 2nd International Conference on Canadian, Chinese and African Sustainable Urbanization.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development will be accompanied for the occasion by the Minister of Communication, the Minister of External Relations, the Minister of Higher Education, the Minister of State Property, Surveys and Land Tenure, Her Excellency the High Commissioner of Canada to Cameroon, H.E. the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Cameroon, a representative of the University of Ottawa in Canada, and a representative of UN-Habitat.

Journalists from national and international media are cordially invited.