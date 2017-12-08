8 December 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: 2nd International Conference On Sustainable Urbanisation - Minhdu Boss Grants Press Conference Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Issa Tchiroma Bakary

Below is a press release from the Minister of Communication.

The Minister of Communication hereby informs the national and international press that the Minister of Housing and Urban Development will grant an important press conference on Friday, December 08, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

The press conference shall focus on the holding in Cameroon of the 2nd International Conference on Canadian, Chinese and African Sustainable Urbanization.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development will be accompanied for the occasion by the Minister of Communication, the Minister of External Relations, the Minister of Higher Education, the Minister of State Property, Surveys and Land Tenure, Her Excellency the High Commissioner of Canada to Cameroon, H.E. the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Cameroon, a representative of the University of Ottawa in Canada, and a representative of UN-Habitat.

Journalists from national and international media are cordially invited.

Cameroon

'The Hospital Is Crowded With Patients'

Professor Jean Marie, General Manager, CHRACERH, explains the way forward for the hospital. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.