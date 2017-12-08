Cameroon: National Days of SMEs - Fourth Edition Begins December 19

For the first time in the history of the biennal event, prizes will be awarded to the best innovators.

The fourth edition of the National Days of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) will kick off on Tuesday December 19, 2017, the Minister of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicrafts, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa has announced.

The event which shall gather actors of the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem will be staged under the theme: "Promoting entrepreneurship and innovative SMEs for a strong and inclusive growth."

While granting a press conference yesterday in Yaounde to announce the upcoming grand event, Minister Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa said for the first time, prizes will be awarded to the best innovators. He noted that the last three editions of the biennal event have had positive impact, attracting more investment in the economy.

Going by organisers, the fourth edition of the National Days of SMEs has been orientated to respond to the demands of globalization in relation to quality, cost and timelines. It will also target new job processes, step up of local supply chains of goods and services, make productivity gains and stimulate economic growth and innovation.

For three days, participants from consular chambers, investors, craftsmen, promoters of SMEs and start-ups, officials of employers' organisation, development partners, representative of large-scale corporations and multinational companies, amongst others, will hold business-to-business meetings.

They will equally take part in conferences, seminars, debates and workshops. All activities to mark the fourth National Days of SMEs will take place at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

It is expected that by the close of the event, a profound and objective evaluation of government policies on entrepreneurship must have been carried out. Participants would also have been drilled sufficiently on how to draw benefits from the Economic Partnership Agreement and the digitalization of their activities. Strategies to boost local offers and measures to guarantee 'Made in Cameroon' goods will in addition come under review.