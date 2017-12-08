Cameroon: Renewable Energy - National Master Plan Unveiled

The Korean International Cooperation Agency submitted the document to government in Yaounde December 7.

A National Master Plan has been drawn up for the development and use of renewable energy in Cameroon. The plan derived from a study carried out with financial and technical assistance from the Korean International Cooperation Agency, KOICA, was handed over to the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources (MINEE) in Yaounde on December 7.

The Resident Representative of KOICA office in Cameroon, Yeon Je Ho, submitted the documented to the Director of Renewable Energy in MINEE, Pierre Narcisse Massoma Bille who represented Minister Basile Atanaga Kouna at the handing over ceremony that marked the end of the study launched in 2013.

The Korean official said the study comprised a survey of Cameroon's renewable energy potential. He also said Cameroon possess a huge potential owing to its abundant water and energy resources.

The elements surveyed were the country's photovoltaic energy (solar energy) potential, wind energy, small hydro (dams with potential of producing up to 5MW hydro electrical power) and biomass energy potential. The survey was carried out in 11 sites in the Center, East, North West, South West and South regions.

The Master Plan charts a blueprint expected to enable Cameroon double its energy potential by 2020 and triple it by 2030, according to Yeon Je Ho. He also holds the implementation of the project worth two million US dollars (circa FCFA 1.11 billion) will facilitate and provide a secure platform for renewable energy to be developed in Cameroon.

This, he said, would be pulled out from imagination into reality by the many favourable climatic and environmental conditions for the development of renewable energy that the country is endowed with.

Hammering on the importance of this form of energy to acceleration and sustainability of economic development, the Resident Representative of KOICA noted the project is an attempt to support President Paul Biya's vision of making Cameroon an energy economy by the year 2035.