Mauritius: Graduate Training for Employment Scheme - 25 Graduates Complete Industry-Driven Training

press release

A group of twenty-five graduates received their certificates yesterday following the successful completion of the first part of the CIM Finance Graduate Development Programme under the Graduate Training for Employment Scheme (GTES). The certificates award ceremony was held at the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), NG Tower, Cyber-city, Ebène.

In her address the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, reiterated Government's determination to train and upskill young people so that they can smoothly head fruitfully into the labour market. Schemes have been elaborated and put in place with significant financial resources earmarked for their implementation, she said.

According to the Minister, skills training and capacity building are crucial as today more than ever before, employers are on the lookout for candidates with a range of skills. Therefore, in face of such challenge it is our responsibility to provide new incentives to tap into the potential of our local workforce, and in particular ensure that our human resources have the right skills and that the labour market is able to supply the competencies the employers are looking for, she pointed out. Government wants to equip the local workforce with industry relevant knowledge and skills so as to help enterprises leverage on talents for business growth, she added.

For his part HRDC Director, Mr Raj Auckloo, stated that the Council continuously consults and engages with industry to research and identify workforce needs for the country and consequently develop viable strategies. The CIM Finance training programme is yet another example of an industry-driven training to meet the labour market needs for specific skills, he said. Mr Auckloo called on employers to contribute to the GTES programme given that improving people's skills is a real 'win-win' for the economy, society, employers and graduates themselves.

CIM Group CEO, Mr Mark Van Beuningen, pointed out that his organisation believes that investments in tertiary education and professional training are critical to the skills and capabilities of its employees. The most important skills young professionals can develop are through on-the-job practical experience and training, he said while reiterating CIM Group's commitment to further collaboration with other institutions for programmes such as the GTES.

CIM Finance Graduate Development Programme and the GTES

In August 2017, a group of 25 young graduates embarked on a twelve-month training with CIM Finance. The participants have successfully completed a five-month intensive theoretical and practical training at the African Leadership College. Graduates will now be starting their work placement with CIM Finance where they will have the opportunity to be recruited upon successful completion of the full training programme.

The training programme aims at inculcating a strong customer focused mindset which will enable graduates apply knowledge and skills acquired in the provision of accurate information to customers.

The GTES, geared towards developing customised courses in fields with high job prospects, is a public-private sector partnership initiative. It is a Government measure announced in Budget speech 2015-2016 to tackle the issue of unemployment and skills mismatch among graduates. The Ministry of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, the HRDC along with private sector employers have initiated the GTES. The HRDC acts as the coordinating agency for the Scheme. Employers can receive up to Rs 80 000 as Government funding for the cost of training per graduate under the GTES.