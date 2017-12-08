7 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Lands in Dodoma for Uhuru Fete

By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Thursday, December 7, landed in Dodoma where he will be the chief guest at the 56th Independence Day fete.

In a statement unveiled by Director of Presidential Communications (DPC) Gerson Msigwa, the event will take place at Jamhuri Stadium on Saturday, December 9.

At the state house in Chamwino, President Magufuli was welcomed by the Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge.

While in Dodoma, the President, who is also the chairman of Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), will officially chair party meetings.

President Magufuli was accompanied by his wife Janeth Magufuli.

