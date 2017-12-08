8 December 2017

Kenya: Champs Uganda Train Guns on South Sudan at Bukhungu

By Vincent Opiyo and Titus Maero

Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup champions Uganda face South Sudan in a Group 'B' match at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County Friday.

The match, which kicks off at 3pm, is the only fixture of the tournament. Uganda coach Moses Basena would not want any slip-up after battling to a goalless draw in the opening Group 'B' fixture against Burundi two days ago.

Speaking ahead of the match, Basena emphasised the need for the team to qualify for the semi-finals' as they seek to retain the cup they last won in the 2015 edition in Addis Ababa.

"We put pressure on ourselves by failing to win the opening match and that simply means we must win our remaining fixtures to qualify for the next round.

"We respect our next opponents (South Sudan and Ethiopia) but we need maximum points from both games. We are the defending champions and we cannot afford any more slip up because it will put us in a precarious situation," he added. Uganda faces a South Sudan side that fell 3-0 to Ethiopia in the first group game at the same venue.

Uganda have the advantage in the game, having had a three-day rest unlike their South Sudanese opponents who played on Tuesday.

Basena is likely to field the same squad that started in the game against Burundi, with Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan manning the goal.

Timothy Awany and Bernard Muwanga will command the backline while Vipers' Nicholas Wadada and KCCA's Isaac Muleme provide ammunition from the right and left back positions in that order.

