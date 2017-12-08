Zambia: Could President Lungu Be Quietly Mending Fences?

opinion

In the last few months President Edgar Lungu has been mobilizing personalities that opposed him within the ruling Patriotic Front. Political heavies within the PF that had fallen out have seemingly been brought closer with diplomatic postings handed to them.

Former Minister of Local Government Emmanuel Chenda has been deployed in Zimbabwe as ambassador, former Foreign Affairs Minister and PF party presidential candidate Wilbur Simuusa has been sent to South Korea while Paul Katema has been sent to Italy.

Chenda, a former local government minister in the Michael Sata's regime, was sidelined under President Lungu's administration on assertions that he was a member of a cartel that did not support the Head of State's candidature.

Former Commerce Deputy Minister Miles Sampa has also been brought closer to the PF inner circle and is pleading for a job. It is not yet clear if he has been considered reformed enough to be handed something to hang on to.