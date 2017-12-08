Zimbabwe: 'Let's Forgive Grace Mugabe's Allies,' Says Mnangagwa's Nephew

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's nephew has reportedly called for the "forgiveness" of former first lady Grace Mugabe"s allies known as the Generation 40, saying that it was now time for the ruling Zanu-PF party to "move forward in unity".

According to NewsDay, speaking during celebrations to mark Mnangagwa's inauguration at Dema Rural District Council grounds at the weekend, Tongai Mnangagwa said that the former first lady's backers for the Zanu-PF presidency were misled. He said it was now, however, time to "kiss and make up" ahead of the coming 2018 polls.

"All I can say is that there is no G40 or Lacoste. We are Zanu-PF. We are now facing the opposition come elections. These G40s are our children who were misled, but we moved on despite challenges," Tongai was quoted as saying.

Tongai also told the new president's supporters that the celebrations were going to continue on a big scale with well-known Zimbabwean artist Jah Prayzah set to perform at that event.

Reports in recent months had shown that two distinct groups had emerged within the revolutionary party as a fight to succeed then president Robert Mugabe intensified.

Mnangagwa and the ex-first lady were locked in a bitter battle to succeed the ageing 93-year-old president, with hostilities erupting in public after years of behind-the-scenes plotting.

The struggle was ultimately won by Mnangagwa who was inaugurated as president last month after a military takeover and mass street protests which quickly brought about Mugabe's departure.

Source: News24