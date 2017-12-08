8 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tale, Danjuma, 8 Others Picked for Copa Lagos Tourney

Ten players have been selected at the Birnin-Kebbi camp of the Super Sand Eagles for the COPA Lagos Beach Soccer Tournament, opening in Lagos on Dec. 8.

The Head Coach of the team, Audu Adamu, said in an interview in Lagos yesterday that the new team would represent Nigeria at the CAF Beach Soccer tournament, billed for Egypt next year.

"These selected players will represent us at the World Cup qualifiers in Egypt. I have so much hope in them and I'm confident that they will deliver.

"Our performance in COPA Lagos will further reveal to us where we need to work on and improve on," Adamu said.

The players selected are Paul Danjuma of Katsina United, Arome Isah of Sambrin FC Kogi, Victor Tale (Captain) of Kogi United FC, Emmanuel Oweferia and Taiwo Adams both of Owibeseb FC Ojo.

Others are Ekujumi Eganosi and Emeka Ogbonna both are of Lead UTD FC in Ojo, Lagos, Abu Aziz of Rangers FC Enugu, Suleiman Muhammed of FC IfeanyiUbah and Bulangi Umar of Kebbi Beach Soccer.

The four new players, who made the team are Muhammed, Umar, Eganosi and Ogbonna.

The Managing Director of Kinetic Sports, Samson Adamu, the organizers of COPA Lagos, said that this year's event would be huge because of the partnership with the Lagos State Government. (NAN)

