Kenya: Kisii Hosts Nyanza Chapa Dimba Finals

Gusii Stadium in Kisii County will this weekend host the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom finals for Nyanza region.

Eight teams are expected to take part in the youth tournament to battle it out for a place at the national competition scheduled for March 2018, in Nairobi.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa said the tournament is also aimed at scouting for new talent at the grassroots level.

"Nyanza is one of the regions with incredible football talent so we expect to see some amazing action on the ground as we continue to scout for skilled players to draft into the national team," said Mr Mwendwa.

In the boys' category, Nyamira's Super Eagles will play against Migori's Awendo Academy, while Kisumu's Manyatta will take on the Ombek Red Devils from Rachuonyo.

Omobera Girls from Kisii will play Plateau Queens from Nyando and Ekenyoro from Nyamira will play against Ugari Starlets from Migori.

Over 380 games were played across Nyanza region, with 265 teams taking part in the competition that started at the group stage on October 14 and 15 in Nyanza West.

The winning teams will each receive a cash reward of Sh200,000 at the end of the tournament.

At the grand finale, winners will take home Sh1 million and an opportunity to go for an international training and mentorship camp in London in April 2018.

Safaricom has invested Sh100 million in the competition.