Kenya: County Orders Its Staff to Hit the Gym, to Spend Millions in Health Clubs

The county government of Uasin Gishu wants all its staff members to enroll in gyms in order to provide better services to residents.

The county will build its own state of the art gyms in three sub-counties and ask staff members to join.

Speaking during a meeting with Eldoret residents on Thursday evening, County Public Service boss Miriam Kosgei said healthy employees will ensure better services to wananchi.

She said county workers need to keep fit after sitting in the office for long hours.

"We need to construct these facilities for the staff to keep fit after long office hours; and if our staff are not healthy the service delivery will be poor," said Ms Kosgei.

The county will build gyms in Moiben, Kapseret and Ainabkoi sub-counties and ask its staff to join.

The plan is contained in the county's Annual Development Plan for 2018/19 financial year.