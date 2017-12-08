8 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Anambra Records 11 Cases of Cholera

By Emma Elekwa

Awka — The Anambra State Ministry of Health said 11 people have been hospitalized following a cholera outbreak in Inoma community in Anambra West Local Government Area.

A statement issued yesterday in Awka by the state Ministry of Information, said the Ministry of Health had deployed a rapid response team to assess reported cases of the outbreak.

The statement said the team was dispatched by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike.

"The team is led by the State Disease Surveillance Officer Adaora Ejikeme, accompanied by the State UNICEF Consultant, Didien Gbofemi. The team was tasked to stem the spread as well as recommend measures at containing any replication. Eleven patients: five boys and six girls within the age bracket of one to ten years, had since been admitted into a health facility in the area," it said.

The patients, the statement added, showed symptoms of excessive stooling, vomiting, acute dehydration and malnutrition.

The statement read in part, "As part of the intervention to control the outbreak, the team supplied antimicrobial medicines such as Doxycycline tablets, flagyl infusions, flagly tablets, ciprofloxacin tabs, ciprotabinfussions, ceptraxone injections among others.

"They also gave out sets of water guard, needles and syringes and bags of water to the Inoma Health facility. A preliminary report released by the Rapid Response Team, showed that the main source of drinking water for the community was a contaminated stream."

