Angola: Overcrowded Classrooms Jeopardize Teaching Process

Saurimo — Overcrowded classrooms in the eastern Lunda Sul province have impaired the quality of the teaching and learning process.

This was said to Angop on Thursday in Saurimo city by the local Education director, Isaías Sacagima.

The official explained that some classrooms have accommodated 86 pupils each, which in fact, has jeopardized the work of the teachers.

This, he said, is due to the lack of teachers and classrooms in the province and to reverse the scenario, the region needs at least 490 classrooms and 2.768 teachers, aiming to admit more students in the teaching system.

In this school year, about 9000 children were out of school.