Angola: Police Seize Alleged Smuggled Fuel Exiting to DRC

Mbanza Kongo — At least 2.225 liters of fuel were seized in the last seven days by the Tax Police stationed at several border points in the northern Zaire province for alleged smuggling of the oil by-products

The product, between gasoline and diesel, was destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where it would be marketed, according to a note from the Zaire Provincial Command of the National Police, which reached Angop on Thursday in Mbanza Kongo.

It adds that, at the same time, the tax police seized at the border post of Luvo, Mbanza Kongo municipality, 6.603 US dollars, 32.000 Kwanzas and considerable quantities of basic baskets.