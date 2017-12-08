8 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: NPA Boss Shaun Abrahams Must Vacate His Job, Judge Rules

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: NPA
National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams (file photo).

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Advocate Shaun Abrahams, the national director of public prosecutions, must vacate his seat.

Judge Dunstan Mlambo further ruled it would not be just for the former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana to be reinstated and that due to his pending corruption case, President Jacob Zuma was conflicted in appointing an NDPP.

Mlambo has ruled that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa must appoint a new NDPP in the next 60 days.

Freedom Under Law, Corruption Watch and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) had gone to court seeking an order declaring Nxasana's removal invalid.

Nxasana accepted a golden handshake from Zuma worth R17.3m and left the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2015.

Before that, an inquiry into his fitness to hold office was abruptly halted without explanation.

The organisations want his removal set aside and the golden handshake repaid.

During the hearing in November, the court heard that Zuma tried to "bully" Nxasana out of office by using an inquiry into his fitness.

Source: News24

More on This

Zuma Defends Shaun Abrahams' Fitness As NPA Head

President Jacob Zuma says it would be "irrational and unconstitutional" to remove National Director of Public… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.