Photo: NPA

National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams (file photo).

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Advocate Shaun Abrahams, the national director of public prosecutions, must vacate his seat.

Judge Dunstan Mlambo further ruled it would not be just for the former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana to be reinstated and that due to his pending corruption case, President Jacob Zuma was conflicted in appointing an NDPP.

Mlambo has ruled that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa must appoint a new NDPP in the next 60 days.

Freedom Under Law, Corruption Watch and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) had gone to court seeking an order declaring Nxasana's removal invalid.

Nxasana accepted a golden handshake from Zuma worth R17.3m and left the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2015.

Before that, an inquiry into his fitness to hold office was abruptly halted without explanation.

The organisations want his removal set aside and the golden handshake repaid.

During the hearing in November, the court heard that Zuma tried to "bully" Nxasana out of office by using an inquiry into his fitness.

Source: News24