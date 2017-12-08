Malawi: Wanderers Hopeful of Constructing Stadium

As shortage of football grounds continue to rock Malawi, Mighty BeForward Wanderers say they are still hopeful to woo local and international investors to assist them construct a modern stadium.

Speaking in an interview, Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary, Mike Butao said they are wooing partners from Malawi and Japan to help them achieve this long term goal.

"We are now looking for local partners who would build the stadium after agreeing on a long-term mutually beneficial partnership. At the same time we are wooing international partners, especially in our second home Japan,"

"Currently we have eight partners advertising their products through the team's jersey. We hope the number will substantially increase as we go into the next season and this will eventually enable us have official partners specifically for the stadium project," said Butao

In March 2016, Be Forward Wanderers organized a fundraising dinner dance to kick-start construction of the stadium, the activity which did not bare desired fruits as most of the companies and individual failed to honour pledges.

"Last year we had a fundraising dinner to kick-start the stadium project. We subcontracted a company called Superior Events Management. The total money raised was around K9Million but in the form of pledges.

"Unfortunately this money could not be collected from the people who pledged. In fact we were left with an unpaid bill at college of medicine where the event was held."

He lamented: "Two days later there was an open air show at the BAT ground organized by the supporters committee towards the same cause. This was another big flop."

Zomba based Soccer journalist and analyst, Joy Khakona said time has come for clubs in the country to own stadiums. He said stadiums help the teams generate much needed revenue for the operation of the teams.