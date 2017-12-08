7 December 2017

Malawi: Shooting At Malawi-Mozambique Border As Tension Rises in Mangochi

By Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times,

Malawi and Mozambique nationals continue to face off over a violent altercation as ne person is suspected to have been shot dead, another one seriously wounded, allegedly by Mozambican forces at Makanjira, Mangochi.

The incident has been allegedly fuelled by simmering border disputes between Malawians and Mozambicans.

Ministry of Defence Principal Secretary (PS) Chauncy Simwaka said at the 11th Malawi/Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security (JPCDS) that opened Sunday in Mangochi, they tackled boundary conflicts in Makanjira which followed the World Bank-funded exercise aimed at retracing the boundaries between Malawi and Mozambique.

"We share common challenges in defence and security areas. We are grappling with the irregular migration of immigrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes Region who mostly use our countries as a transit to other destinations," said Simwaka.

"On a regular basis, our countries also deal with cross-border crimes such as smuggling of goods and human trafficking," he added.

Last year unidentified gunmen in Mozambique h shot dead four Malawians who were travelling to South Africa by road.

The four were among a 24-member group who was travelling from eastern Malawi to South Africa, through the Maputo route.

