Nigeria: Abu Title - Egyptian Champion Vows to Defeat Joe Boy

Egyptian and Mediterranean Lightweight Champion, Abdulrahim Ahmed, has vowed to defeat Nigeria's Oto "Joe Boy" Joseph when they clash for the African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title fight at GOtv Boxing Night 13 on December 26.

The event, which holds at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, will feature seven bouts.

Speaking from his base in Cairo, Ahmed said he is ready, willing and able to win the title.

"Joe Boy is a small boy. I hold the Egyptian and Mediterranean titles. I have fought better boxers and Joe Boy is in big trouble. It does not matter that the fight is in Lagos. I am going to win," he said.

GOtv Boxing Night 13 will, in addition to the boxing bouts, feature live performances by Small Doctor, Falz, Reekado Banks and Simi.

Equally fighting for an international title is Nigeria's Abolaji "Afonja Warrior" Rasheed, who will defend his West African Boxing Union (WABU) title against Arye Ayitteh of Ghana. Two national title bouts are also scheduled. Rilwan "Baby Face" Babatunde will be taking on Chijioke "Painless" Ngige for the national light welterweight crown. The other pits Rilwan "Real One" Oladosu against Kehinde "Ijoba' Badmus for the lightweight title.

A lightweight challenge bout will feature Rilwan "Scorpion" Oyekola and Jimoh "Hogan Jimoh Jr", Lukman, while Matthew "Wizeman" Obinna and Cosmos "Awosika" will clash in the super middleweight category.