8 December 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Abu Title - Egyptian Champion Vows to Defeat Joe Boy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Egyptian and Mediterranean Lightweight Champion, Abdulrahim Ahmed, has vowed to defeat Nigeria's Oto "Joe Boy" Joseph when they clash for the African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title fight at GOtv Boxing Night 13 on December 26.

The event, which holds at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, will feature seven bouts.

Speaking from his base in Cairo, Ahmed said he is ready, willing and able to win the title.

"Joe Boy is a small boy. I hold the Egyptian and Mediterranean titles. I have fought better boxers and Joe Boy is in big trouble. It does not matter that the fight is in Lagos. I am going to win," he said.

GOtv Boxing Night 13 will, in addition to the boxing bouts, feature live performances by Small Doctor, Falz, Reekado Banks and Simi.

Equally fighting for an international title is Nigeria's Abolaji "Afonja Warrior" Rasheed, who will defend his West African Boxing Union (WABU) title against Arye Ayitteh of Ghana. Two national title bouts are also scheduled. Rilwan "Baby Face" Babatunde will be taking on Chijioke "Painless" Ngige for the national light welterweight crown. The other pits Rilwan "Real One" Oladosu against Kehinde "Ijoba' Badmus for the lightweight title.

A lightweight challenge bout will feature Rilwan "Scorpion" Oyekola and Jimoh "Hogan Jimoh Jr", Lukman, while Matthew "Wizeman" Obinna and Cosmos "Awosika" will clash in the super middleweight category.

Nigeria

Aliko Dangote On Nasdaq Tower, New York

Aliko Dangote is the only African on the Bloomberg 50 list of this year's most influential people. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.