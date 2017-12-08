Nigeria: Ikpeazu Inspects Enyimba Stadium

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has promised that funds won't delay the completion of Enyimba Stadium in Aba. The assurance was given when the governor inspected work at the arena early this week.

Ikpeazu who was conducted round by the contractor, Monimichelle expressed satisfaction with the pace of work at the complex. He declared that the project was one he was prioritising.

The governor said Enyimba would not be playing their continental matches next season in exile.

"We are bringing Enyimba back home and my joy is that we have a competent contractor that is ready to deliver. We will provide the funds he needs to complete the job," he noted.

CEO of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe, on his part was full of praise for the governor. "Enyimba would at the end of the day have one of the best playing surfaces in the country. Governor Ikpeazu has clearly demonstrated that this is a project after his heart and we won't let him and Enyimba fans down," pledged the contractor.