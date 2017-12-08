7 December 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Ministry of Health Interdicts Officers Over Mattress Saga At Chikwawa Hospital

By Steve Chirombo-Mana

Ministry of Health (MOH) has with immediate effect interdicted two senior officers for allegedly stealing 28 mattresses at Chikwawa District Hospital (DHO).

The officers who were critical to the Hospitals operations are currently answering theft charges by public servant.

The Ministry's Spokesperson, Joshua Malango, said the suspects are hospital's administrator, Mosses Jere and Stores Clerk, Clement Kapesi.

"I can confirm to you that Mr. Jere and Mr. Kapesi were implicated in the theft scandal of mattresses at Chikwawa DHO. And as a responsible Ministry we have decided to interdict them waiting for the outcome of the case," said Malango.

He said the Ministry is further investigating 13 staff members who were also implicated in the matter and that if results show that they played a role in the deal, they would also face justice.

Malango said in order to pave way for objective investigation, the Ministry has so far posted a new DHO to Chikwawa.

