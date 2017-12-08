Angola: Police Destroy Field Magazine in Bié

Cuito — A field magazine has been deactivated in Cambandua commune, central Bié Province, by the National Police in partnership with sappers from the National Demining Institute (INAD), informed last Thursday the press officer of the corporation in Bié, chief superintendant António Hossi.

In the magazine, which was discovered thanks to the local dwellers, were found guns of the type AKM, PKM and G-3, as well as mortar projectiles.

António Hossi admitted that there may be more field magazines in the locality, because that is an area that was the stage of many battles during the civil war that ended in 2002.

The director of the provincial branch of the National Demining Institute (INAD) in Bié, Barnabé Frederico, appealed to the citizens to continue collaborating with the National Police and INAD.