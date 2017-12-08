8 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Recognition of Jerusalem By the U.S. Is Reckless and Must Be Sanctioned

Tuesday's reckless announcement by Donald Trump that the United States recognises East Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem within three years is a slap in the face of international law and an undermining of the human rights of all Palestinians. By SHENILLA MOHAMED.

The provocative move by the Trump administration to recognise East Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is further evidence of his blatant disregard for any law other than his own. No country in the world recognises Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem, and this makes the decision to confer United States recognition deeply troubling. Not only does the decision contribute to undermining the international rule of law, but it also shows a total disregard for the mass human rights violations that Palestinians are facing as a result of Israel's annexation policies.

There is international consensus, including United Nations Security Council resolutions, on the illegality of Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem. With this move, the United States is violating its own international legal obligations not to recognise or assist an illegal situation and to ensure respect for the Geneva Conventions.

It is important to note that the decision is...

