8 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Farm Harvests Over 200 Tons of Various Products

Moxico — At least 222 tons of various agricultural products were produced in the 2016/2017 campaign at the "Tcheke" farm in Luconha locality, eastern Moxico province.

The information was provided Thursday to the press by the secretary of the "Tcheke" farm, Augusto Yene, when speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2017/2018 agricultural season.

He pointed out that maize, soybean, sunflower, sweet and irish potatoes, pumpkin, cassava, beans, peanuts and vegetables as the most harvested products, in an area of 130 hectares.

According to him, there was an increase of 70 tons compared to the previous harvest, and an increase is expected in this campaign (2017/2018).

He said that the "Tcheke" farm has a land of 2000 hectares, 200 of which are being worked in mechanized and manual manner.

The farm, created in April 2011, has 100 members from former combatants, women and youth.

In addition to vegetables and cereals, local farmers are betting on pig farming.

