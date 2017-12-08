8 December 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa/Mauritius: Winning Start As Amajita Down Mauritius in Zambia

The Amajita national men's Under-20 team kicked off their COSAFA Cup campaign with an impressive 2-0 victory over Mauritius in the opening match of Group B in Kite, Zambia on Thursday.

Two second-half goals by Orlando Pirates striker, Lyle Foster at the Nikana Stadium ensured Amajita got the confidence-boosting victory before their next group B encounter against Mozambique.

Both teams started off on a low when heavy rain accompanied the kick-off, making the opening 20 minutes a miserable affair.

Mauritius contained South Africa for much of the first half, as the South Africans missed countless goal-scoring opportunities and went into the break scoreless.

Amajita head coach, Thabo Senong came into the second half with a more attacking mindset as Foster was brought on for Katlego Ntsabeleng. He managed to match the height of his opponent and found the opening goal in the 73rd minute, after a powerful shot had bounced off the inside of the cross bar.

The ever-working Luvuyo Mkatshana was then taken off in the 89th minute when Patrick Maswanganyi came onto the pitch to bring more into the attack.

Foster got his brace in the dying seconds of the match with a sterling goal, to give South Africa the win.

'Our focus is now on our next match,' said Senong. 'We're happy for the win but there's no time to dwell on it. We start our preparations for Mozambique now, which will be another tough task ahead of us,' said Senong.

South Africa will now face a Mozambique in their second match of group B on Saturday.

South African starting XI: Khulekani Kubheka (GK); Sibusiso Mabiliso; Kamohelo Sambo; Thendo Mukumela (c); Keanu Cupido; Thabani Zuke; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo; George Matlou; Katlego Ntshabeleng (Foster 46'); Happy Mashiane; Luvuyo Mkatshana (Maswanganyi 89')

