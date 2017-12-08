South Africa: Letter to the Editor - Reclaiming the ANC's History in the Year of OR Tambo

analysis

In this, the year of OR Tambo, we, the STALWARTS and VETERANS of the ANC honour his memory by refusing to back down simply because some within the leadership of our beloved movement wish to join those forces acting against our revolution.

OR Tambo put forward an important description when he wrote his New Year's address to the ANC External Mission in 1971.

He spoke about "the weapon of unity", telling how, in the past, it had been "wielded with such dramatic results".

"It is the weapon with which we have built up a volume of international support for our struggle," Tambo wrote in his address to "friends and fellow countrymen".

"With that weapon of unity we have stood firm in the face of sustained and powerful enemy attacks on our movement - attacks mounted from different points at different angles with different methods. With that weapon, we shall fight and fall, we shall conquer and be free."

Just four months prior, Comrade OR had addressed the NEC at a four-day meeting in Lusaka, where he reflected on 60 years of struggle and paid tribute to "our heroes and martyrs, not our traitors".

There were of course those who had...