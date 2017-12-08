Cameroon: 2017 Cup of Cameroon - Preparations Hot Up

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education supervised rehearsals of the march past and choreographic display at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium yesterday.

Preparations for the 2017 edition of the Cup of Cameroon have reached fever pitch. Rehearsals for the march past and choreographic display ahead of the competition took place at the Yaounde Omnisports stadium yesterday December 7, 2017.

It was an opportunity for the public to have a taste of what will take place on during the finals. Organised by the National Institute of Youth and Sports (INJS), the display brings together 1000 youths from schools in Yaounde.

The rehearsals took place under the strict supervision of the Minister of Sports and Physical education, Bidoung Mkpatt. Also present at the occasion was the President of the Normalisation Committee Barrister Dieudonné Happi.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Bidoung Mkpatt congratulated the organisers for their efforts and called on them to work in synergy in order to ensure a successful feast.

The Director of INJS, Ebal Edmond Minyene, gave a presentation of the work done to the Minister. The different subcommittee heads equally presented to the minister their level of readiness.

Even though preparations have been going on for the past two weeks, yesterday's rehearsals were meant to make final touches before waiting for the final rehearsals.

The practice began with the march past of the different sports federations followed by a rich choreographic display by the youths. The choreographic display depicts values such as the celebration of excellence, promotion of multiculturalism, peace and emergence of Cameroon, among others.