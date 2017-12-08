Cameroon: 'The Hospital Is Crowded With Patients'

Professor Jean Marie, General Manager, CHRACERH, explains the way forward for the hospital.

As the year draws to an end, what balance sheet can you make of the hospital's fertility programme?

At the beginning of the year, we started with many patients amongst which we had 50 pregnancies through the In-vitro fertilisation method. So far, we have already delivered 35 women. We still have 15 women to deliver. Before the end of this month, we will deliver four women and the other 10 will be delivered between the months of January to March 2018. This is a process which started in 2016 with conception and delivery this year.

What are some of the challenges the hospital experienced during the course of the year?

At the moment, we have good results and we want to improve these results as the years goes by. But one of our main problems is the increasing number of patients we receive in the hospital who wish to undertake the In-vitro fertilisation process. At the moment, we have over 280 patients who are now on the way to undertake In-vitro fertilisation and there are more patients waiting. Some patients are for insemination, others are awaiting embryo transfer. There is an emergency problem in this area. As the hospital grows older, we have to do everything to manage the increasing number of patients coming for our services. We need to be well organised because patients are not just coming from within Cameroon, but also from other African countries. The hospital is now over loaded with many patients.

What is being done to manage the many patients coming to the hospital?

At the moment, we need to sensitise many young people on the prevention of Sexually Transmissible Infectious. We also need to sensitise couples not to wait too long before seeking an artificial procreation method. After two years of marriage, if couples are not able to have children, they should immediately come and consult. But for those who already have problems, we will continue to handle their problems. Each day, the number of patients with problems keeps increasing. Right now, the hospital is increasing and building its team of experts to handle the numerous patients seeking help in procreation. We are also strengthening the capacity of all the medical team so as to be able to manage the problems of patients. I cannot do everything alone. We have trained a young team which is already operational. We intend to train other young doctors in the field of IVF. The hospital has the material and the medical team has the team spirit needed to meet the needs of the population.