Kenya: 'Nation' Leads Forum on Gender Balance in Kenya

Has the boy-child been neglected? This debate took centre stage at the Nation Leadership Forum with top leaders discussing the gender dilemma in Kenya.

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, Gender and Youth Cabinet Secretary Cecily Kariuki, Debrah Mallowah, General Manager consumer Healthcare GSK East Africa and Mr Mwangi Githaiga, Managing Director of Kenya Women's Finance Trust were among panelists at the session televised live on NTVKenya.

The agenda of the show held at the University of Nairobi on Thursday was to discuss how to include more women in the decision-making processes. However, male delegates from the audience interjected citing disenfranchisement of the boy child in Kenya.

SENSE OF ENTITLEMENT

Anchored on facts such as the recently released KCPE 2017 results where 22 out of the top 35 pupils were girls, they said it is time the government shifts its efforts towards boys. "Women now have a sense of entitlement and they are getting the most opportunities to succeed," said Zakayo Mungai.

CS Cecily Kariuki agreed citing a study by her ministry across Embu, Meru, Kilifi, Vihiga and Kisumu counties revealed the need to affirm demotivated boys. "In our society today, young people are being brought up to believe that opportunities to succeed belong to girls. We have to deconstruct this but it will take time."

Governor Laboso however disagreed saying: "I don't know what sense of entitlement means. I think all of us as children in a family are equal. It is all in socialisation... that needs to be rewound so that we can see each other as equal partners."

FATHERS ARE THE PROBLEM

On the other hand, Mr Githaiga faulted fathers who according to him have abandoned their duties at home.

"Who are the role models of the boys we have today? Homework is done by the mothers. Boys have no role models. That is why you see girls have grown up with confidence. This is not about the boy-child, we should be dealing with the grown-up men."

The situation in the workplace however paints a different picture as men still outnumber women in leadership positions.

"A recent study shows that out of 12 board chairmen only one will be a woman. In public listed companies, four companies have their entire senior management comprised of men," says Mrs Mallowah.

Also present at the forum was Nation Media Group chief executive Joe Muganda and University of Nairobi acting DVC Henry Mutoro.