Kenya: Nasa Lays Out Programme for Raila Odinga 'Swearing-In'

Photo: Capital FM

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga.

Officials of the Opposition coalition have laid out their programme for Tuesday's planned meeting to 'swear-in' Raila Odinga as 'the people's president" but continued keeping the venue secret.

Mr Eliud Owalo, a member of the National Super Alliance, read out to journalists the programme he said will be to "inaugurate the leadership."

SPEECHES

"We are not turning back. Actually, Nasa's vehicle has no reverse gear and from tomorrow, it will not have brakes," he said at the coalition's offices in Lavington, Nairobi.

Asked whether there would be a swearing-in in the strict sense of the word, he said: "We have said that we are going to inaugurate the leadership."

The programme is in the style of national events and will start with the singing of the National Anthem.

There will be prayers followed by an official announcement and then an agreement on the agenda of the day.

Mr Owalo said there would then be a ceremony to install "the people's leader" and then speeches.

After that, there will be an agreement on "the people's assembly" followed by speeches from representatives from the counties, an agreement on the resolutions made and then the event will end.

Mr Odinga and other Nasa luminaries will then head out to rallies.

The Opposition has insisted on going ahead with the event in the face of questions on the legality of a swearing-in.

The Attorney-General has warned that anybody who purports to swear themselves in as president would be committing an act of treason.