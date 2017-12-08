Kenya: State Urged to Secure Release of Businessman Don Bosco

Leaders and family members of flamboyant businessman-cum-politician Don Bosco Gichana have asked the government to secure his release from a Tanzanian jail.

Mr Gichana has been in remand for the past six years.

They said that just as the government secured the release of the four Kenyans who had been jailed in South Sudan, it should apply the same spirit and come to Mr Gichana's rescue.

His sister Celestine Gichana, cousin Dunstan Gichana, Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka, former Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire and politician Hilary Alila lamented that for the past six years, Don Bosco had not been charged, hence the need to release him.

LANGUISHING IN JAIL

"It's unfortunate that the Government intervened and ensured the release of the four Kenyans who had been jailed for defrauding the Sudanese Government yet Mr Gichana is languishing in a Tanzanian jail without any fair hearing" Mr Alila said.

Ms Celestine said their mother died last year after she suffered from depression following the remanding of her brother in Tanzania.

"We have spent millions of shillings to ensure the release of my brother but unfortunately that has not happened," she said.

Mr Onyonka accused the Kenyan government of not doing enough to intervene in the matter.

"The government needs to bilaterally come out and engage in this matter," he said.