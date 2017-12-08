Nigeria: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Vows to Conquer Copa Lagos

Arsenal BSC arrived in Lagos yesterday full of confidence that it will win the Copa Lagos Beach Soccer Championship, which begins today at the Eko Atlantic City.

The club was received on arrival by members of Naija Gunners, the umbrella body of supporters of the London-based club, at Eko Hotel and Towers, Victoria Island.

Speaking with The Guardian, Arsenal coach, Terry Bowes said it was exciting to participate in the 2017 Copa Lagos, adding that their intention was to win the tournament in their first attempt.

He said: "We have been hearing of Nigeria and it is a thing of joy to be in this competition. We have a successful team and we will do everything to come tops at the end of the tournament."

Also speaking on the competition, one of the players, Aaron Clarke said the Arsenal beach soccer team has what it takes to win the Copa Lagos. "We have won three tournaments in England and we have also taken part in a tournament in France. We have a very strong team," he boasted.

Promising to drum support for Arsenal, president of Naija Gunners Club, Wole Olagundoye called on every true lover of the club to come and cheer the team to victory in the Copa Lagos.

Reacting on the presence of Arsenal in the competition this year, Kebbi Beach Soccer Club's Abdullahi Isa said his side would not be intimidated by English champions and others in the tournament.

Kebbi, which won silver at the Sallah Beach Soccer tournament, is also debuting in the competition. It will play against Arsenal, Gidi Sharks and Pepsi Football Academy.

The Birnin Kebbi based side is the first northern club to feature in the club competition at the three-day showpiece.

And the former Supersand Eagles goalkeeper turned coach is hoping his side will make an impressive outing, especially when it faces the English side in Lagos.

"I see this as our first major tournament that we want to approach with the mindset of being organized. Though considered outsiders, we must have the right mentality because we want to get a result.

"We're not looking up to the opposition... we could play against any team. We know Arsenal is world class and it is the favourite to win, but we are going to come to this game with the same mentality," he added.