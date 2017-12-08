Nigeria: World Cup-Bound Super Eagles Worth N38.5 Billion

The Super Eagles are the twentieth most expensive team that will participate in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, according to transfer market experts transfermarkt.co.uk.

Nigeria, who have a squad size of 23, are valued at 80.78 million pounds (approximately N38.45 billion in Nigerian currency).

Brazil currently have the most expensive squad (£606.15m), followed by Germany (£572.85m), France (£572.85m), Spain (£543.15m) and Argentina (£475.65m).

Senegal, who have in their ranks Liverpool's Sadio Mané and Monaco winger Keita Baldé lead the way in Africa with a market value of £195.89m, ahead of Morocco (£88.56m), Nigeria, Egypt (£76.05m) and Tunisia (£28.04m).

Our other rivals at the World Cup Croatia and Iceland occupy the eighth (£265.28m) and twenty-second (£56.12m) positions respectively.

It should be noted that the Super Eagles would have ranked higher than 20th but Nigeria's most valuable player, Chelsea's Victor Moses who is valued at £16.20m, was omitted from the players rated because he missed the games against Argentina and Algeria.