8 December 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Dillish and Adebayor Not Dating?

By Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek — Rumours of Dillish Matheus and acclaimed international footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor being involved in a romantic relationship, which has been circulating on social media for the past days are said to be untrue.

Dillish's manager and social media consultant, Thomas Iitula, denies the fake news, saying it's also new to them.

He, however, confirmed that Dillish was in Turkey, but on business as she will soon launch her new cosmetic range, and there is someone she is currently working with in Turkey.

"As long as this did not come from Dillish's mouth herself, then there is no truth to these rumours. Previously she was accused of being involved with Diamond Platinumz when she travelled to Tanzania, which is also not true," he says.

The rumours went viral when Dillish and Adebayor posted photos on their Instagram and Snap Chat accounts. Dillish shared a photo of herself in a car, and also one watching a live match where Adebayor was playing, while Adebayor then let it slip as he posted a photo of his and hers (Dillish) Balenciaga shoes on Snapchat, and then of himself on a live match. Adebayor plays as a striker for a Turkish club İstanbul, Başakşehir.

Talking about Dillish business, Iitula says the date of the launch of the new Dillish Cosmetic rage will be announce in due course.

