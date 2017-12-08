Botswana: Khama Tours BUAN

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama will have to work overtime to bring the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) to international standards.

This emerged during a familiarisation tour of the campus, which President Khama undertook yesterday as the first Chancellor of the university following his inauguration in October.

The purpose of the tour was among others; to get first-hand information and understand the challenges the university faces and how he could assist in alleviating some of the challenges. The university requires complete renovation in order to be equipped with new and modern technological equipment, as well as expansion in many areas to meet international standards.

The President was taken on a guided tour of various faculties that include among others; lecture rooms, Basic Sciences department laboratories, old student hostels, mechanical workshop at the Engineering department, Animal Health department and Biochemistry section. In all the faculties, the President was told of various challenges, primarily lack of equipment, usage of old equipment, and lack of funds.

In one of the Basic Science department laboratories, Professor of Pharmacognocy, Dr Daniel Motlhanka explained that despite all the challenges, the laboratory was tasked with amongst others, research and study of drugs using natural or medicinal plants.

He explained that the innovative pharmaceutical products or drugs were used for various treatment of lifestyle diseases such as non-communicable diseases namely sugar diabetes and high blood pressure.

Dr Motlhanka further explained that the drugs were also targeted at such diseases as skin diseases, period pains, fibroids and chronic joint pains for the elderly and ageing.

The President also visited the university library, which was built 23 years ago and was briefed on a number of challenges among them; inadequate space for studying by students, lack of seminar rooms, discussion room, collaborate space rooms, individual study rooms and study rooms for people with disabilities.

The library also gets annual minimum budget of P700 000, which is too little as compared to international standard university libraries, more so that the university has introduced a PhD programme.

Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Mr Patrick Ralotsia also alluded in his welcome remarks that the university required complate renovation and expansion and appealed to the President for his usual support when it comes to challenges such as the one the university was facing.

BUAN transformed from the then Botswana College of Agriculture in 2014 to become a fully-fledged university and operate as an independent entity as it was initially an associate institute of the University of Botswana.

The new university now has its own governing and operational structures such as the Senate, Chancellor and Vice Chancellor as well as academic and support staff.

Source : BOPA