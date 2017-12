A trainee pilot was found hanging from the ceiling of his parents' house in Nairobi's Garden estate.

Mr David Mbevi Kiundu, 28, was a studying at Wilson airport.

His father, Richard Kiundu, said his son hanged himself in his room using an electric cable on Thursday.

Police are treating the case as suicide.

"The scene was visited and documented by Scene of Crime (experts) and no suicide note was recovered," the police report said.