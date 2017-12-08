Kenya: Jealous Man Sets Himself On Fire After Girlfriend Receives Night Phone Call

A 25-year-old man died in Trans Nzoia county after he self-immolated following an argument with his girlfriend over a late night phone call she had received from another man.

Sammy Kiilu, a casual worker at a posho mill in Kapsara village in Cherangany Constituency, is said to have had an argument with his girlfriend, Salina Akoth, 22, a bartender.

Salina had allegedly received a phone call from a man on Friday morning at around 1am.

Evans Wandabi, the assistant chief of Michai sub location, told the Nairobi News that the jealous boyfriend doused himself with petrol before lighting the fire.

"While together in their house they disagreed over a late night call that his girlfriend had received. He then got annoyed and took petrol in a jerrican and poured (it) on himself while threatening to kill himself. (He) then set (himself on) fire," said Mr Wandabi.

SCREAMING FOR HELP

The man, engulfed by flames, took to his heels while screaming for help and jumped into a nearby pond as he tried to put off the fire.

He was rescued by their neighbors who responded to the distress call and was rushed to Kapsara sub-county hospital before being transferred to Kitale County Referral Hospital. He died during treatment.

Trans Nzoia county police Commander Samson Ole Kine added that the girlfriend managed to escape out of the house unhurt.

"We have launched investigations into the matter," he said.

"I advise young couples to always seek for assistance in resolving their problems. Taking one's life or yourself would not help anything."