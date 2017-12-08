8 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: PDP Chair - Group Appeals to Adeniran, Others to Step Down for George

By Dapo Akinrefon

A Group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yoruba Youth Vanguard has appealed to Professor Tunde Adeniran and other Yoruba who are contesting the National Chairmanship position of PDP to step down for the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George to boost the chance of Yoruba in getting the chairmanship position.

In a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Segun Adigun, the group said the battle for the chairmanship of the PDP is a straight fight between Secondus and George saying that other aspirants from the South West should not spoil the chance of George but should step down for him to emerge as the National Chairman of the party, a position that has not been occupied by any Yoruba since 1999.

"We hereby appeal passionately to Professor Adeniran and other Yoruba aspirants to rally round Chief George in this very crucial and very decisive moment that will determine not only the future of the PDP but equally the future of the Nigerian Union and the relevance of the Yoruba people."

