Nigeria: Chevron Urged to Boost Funding Level of EGCDF

Executive Chairman of Egbema and Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, Mr Jude Ukori, has called on the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited to review the firm's current funding level of the EGCDF to reflect present economic dynamics.

Ukori, who made the call during the EGCDF 7th Annual General Meeting in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, said the EGCDF is determined to undertake aggressive advocacy for third party collaboration in view of complementing the scarce financial resources from Chevron Nigeria Limited which is their sole sponsor.

He said: "Since our focus is to create an enabling environment for the conducive operation of Chevron Nigeria Limited to increase its revenue base, the firm should review its current funding level of the EGCDF to reflect present economic dynamics in order to cater for the employment/empowerment needs of the communities."

Ukori promised that his administration will execute projects equitably across all constituent communities but in phases vis-à-vis available resources, adding that EGCDF will concentrate more on economic empowerment projects and capacity building programmes to strengthen their sources of livelihood.

While appreciating the stakeholders of the EGCDF which comprise of Ijaws communities in Warri South West and Warri North Local Government Areas for their unflinching support of the GMoU process, foundation activities and programmes, Ukori enjoined all stakeholders to remain peaceful, united and focused in the pursuit of meaningful development for the communities.