8 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ugwuanyi Revitalises Non-Formal Education

Enugu — THE administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in keeping with its vision to ensure access to quality and inclusive education, has approved the revitalisation of non-formal secondary schools in the state.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council, EXCO, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uchenna Eze said that the approval was to ensure that "everybody gets the opportunity of going to school."

Prof. Eze explained that the state government had done a lot in the area of formal education, but needed to also focus on the non-formal education sector for the benefit of those who had no opportunity of continuing their education after primary six.

He said: "The state government has done a lot in the area of formal education. But we all know that there are some people who didn't have the opportunity of continuing their education after primary six and now they have seen the importance of furthering their education and one means of providing them that opportunity is through the non-formal education sector.

"And that is why the EXCO in her wisdom decided that throughout the state, we should ensure that we open up centres where those who want to acquire secondary school education will now have the opportunity of doing so."

He reiterated the commitment of the state government towards a literate society for the realization of a knowledge driven economy.

Prof. Eze stressed that it was "the decision of the council to make sure that every individual has access to equal education".

Equally approved by the council, according to the Education Commissioner, was the release of the sum of N184 million for the upgrade of the Mpu Youth Centre in Aninri Local Government Area, earlier approved by the Chief of Army Staff for the establishment of Army Command Technical College.

