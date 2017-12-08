Nigeria: Mercedes-Benz Delivers 2 Million Vehicles to Customers

Mercedes — Benz has delivered more than two million vehicles to its customers across the globe between January and November 2017.

Last November, Mercedes-Benz delivered 195,698 vehicles to its customers, thus achieving the 57th record month in succession with a 7.2 per cent increase. This adds up to a sale of 2,095,810 units since the beginning of the year 2017. This represents not only the best-ever figure for the period of January to November, but also a growth of 10.7 per cent in unit sales. The sales achievement makes Mercedes-Benz the premium brand with the most new registrations in markets including Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Portugal, Taiwan, USA, Canada, and Mexico.

"Mercedes-Benz passed the two-million mark in November, already surpassing its unit sales for the entire previous year. We are going full speed ahead for our customers - not only with the best products, but also in sales and service. And this has already been rewarded with the most successful sales year in our history," stated Britta Seeger, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales.

In Europe, unit sales in November rose to a new sales record of 79,942 Mercedes-Benz vehicles delivered to customers, thus representing a 1.5 per cent increase. Since the beginning of the year, 879,878 vehicles were delivered in Europe (+7.3%) of which 281,946 units were sold in Germany (+5.2%). New sales records were set for both November and the first eleven months in Great Britain, France, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Austria and Portugal.

The Asia-Pacific region witnessed a sale of 74,302 vehicles, which reveals a16.2 per cent increase in November and a 20.6 per cent increase totaling 802,565 units since the beginning of the year. China had the highest sales figures of 539,728 vehicles (+27.3%) this year and 50,813 (+22.2%)new purchases in November alone. Top sales were also recorded in South Korea, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, India, Thailand and Malaysia.

In the NAFTA region, unit sales in November surpassed the high prior-year figure and 36,505 customers were delighted to receive their new Mercedes-Benz vehicles (+3.8%). A new record was set in the first eleven months of the year with 359.953 units sold in the NAFTA region (+0.5%). In the USA, 30,838 vehicles were sold to its customers. Other contributions to this development came from best ever sales in Canada (+12.7%) and Mexico (+25.3%).

By model, the E-Class Saloon and Estate were top sellers following popular demand. The strong sales of the prior-year month were surpassed by 8.2 per cent and a new record was set for this November (29,110 units). Since the beginning of the year, unit sales were 46.0 per cent higher than the first eleven months of 2016. Particularly strong demand for the long-wheelbase version of the E-Class Saloon meant that twice as many units of that model were sold as in the first eleven months of the previous year.

The new S-Class Saloon, which has been on the market in the United States and China since September, posted growth of 18.5% last month. Growth in unit sales of that model in Germany and the United States was even higher. In South Korea, where saloon cars are especially popular, more S-Class cars were sold last month than ever before in a November.

Mercedes-Benz SUVs set new records for the month of November (73,418 units) as well as for the first eleven months (731,626) - not only worldwide, but also in each of the three core regions of Europe, Asia-Pacific and NAFTA. Sales growth of 19.8% in November was primarily driven by the GLC, GLA, GLC Coupé and GLS, each of which posted new best-ever figures.

"We are pleased to celebrate this global accomplishment. Mercedes-Benz is forging into the new year with bigger expectations as we have more in store for our customers especially in Nigeria," - Mirko Plath, MD/CEO, Weststar Associates Limited, Authorized General Distributors for Mercedes-Benz in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.