Nigeria: Unite Remoland, Osinbajo Charges New Akarigbo

Abeokuta — THE Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has urged the new Akarigbo, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi to use his stool to unite and galvanize his subjects for the development of Remo land.

Osinbajo said this yesterday in Sagamu, Ogun State at the installation and presentation of staff of office to the 19th Akarigbo of Remoland.

The event held at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu and attracted prominent personalities including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akinolu, top government functionaries, eminent Nigerians and community development associations among others among others.

In his address, the Vice President, who described the installation of Oba Ajayi "as a monumental historical event", equally urged the monarch to ensure his reign marks the coming together of Remo sons and daughters for the progress of the town.

Osinbajo said Akarigbo's throne has long been a representation of enterprise and integrity and urged Oba Ajayi to combine his discipline as an accomplished accountant and a legal practitioner, to rally the Remo people for unity and progress.

He said: "We are all witnesses to this monumental historical event. The throne of Akarigbo has long been a representation of enterprise and integrity, therefore, the new Akarigbo must combine his discipline as an accomplished accountant and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, to rally the people of Remo in unity and for the development of the land.

"We are confident that your attributes will benefit Remoland. You also have a task of galvanizing your subjects towards the development of your domain, and ensure your reign marks the coming together of Remo sons and daughters for the purpose of developing Remo".

Be a champion of peaceful co-existence -- Amosun

In his remarks, Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, charged the new monarch to be a champion of peaceful co-existence of the residents of Remoland.

He added that as a symbol of the community, Oba Ajayi should be an important partner in maintaining peace in Remoland.

Amosun, who described the obaship process as democracy at work, commended those who vied for the stool of Akarigbo with the monarch, for their show of sportsmanship.

He also urged the people of Remoland to cooperate with the monarch in order to surpass achievements of past Akarigbo.

We must assist govt -- Oba Ajayi

In his acceptance speech, Oba Ajayi urged the people to assist the state government to cater for the needs of the growing number of unemployed youths.

He said: "To attain that glorious future, we have to work together as one large family. The government cannot do it alone. We have to supplement the efforts of government. We have to assist government to cater to the needs of our growing number of unemployed youths. We have to carry our women along, those born entrepreneurs who have to juggle the challenge of the domestic front with today's current realities of dwindling resources.

"Together, we must assist government to provide a peaceful environment in our communities so that the return of industries to Remo will continue to grow in leaps and bounds.

"Today, we reach out to all brother royal fathers, particularly those in our great state. We commend them for holding the fort and remaining a crucial stabilizing factor in our communities. We have no doubt that, we can chart a new and more enduring course for our people."