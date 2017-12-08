8 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyan Striker Jesse Were Now Worth Sh25 Million - Manager

By Nahashon Musungu

Three South African clubs are interested in luring Kenyan forward Jesse Were, Nairobi News understands.

There also is interest from top Tanzanian club Simba SC, who are backed by a sudden injection of cash from Tanzanian mogul Mohammed Dewji, who completed a 49-percent takeover of the club last week.

Fresh from helping his Zambian club Zesco United secure a sixth Zambian league title this past weekend, Were is expected in Nairobi on Saturday morning for his holiday that will extend past the festive season.

One of his handlers told Nairobi News it requires about Sh25 million ($250,000) to complete any transfer 'operation'.

"Zesco have taken care of him well," said George Bwana, whose frequent visits to South Africa in the past month have only encouraged speculation.

"And he is again going to compete in the Champions League in 2018. The last time he did that, the team got to the semis (of the competition) and he was nominated among the best players on the continent."

"So to get him, it requires about $250,000 for the whole operation."

South African club Free State are managed by Belgian coach Luc Eymael formerly at AFC Leopards, who has never hidden his admiration of the former Tusker striker.

Eymael previously attempted to lure Were when he was in charge of Tunisian club JS Kairouan.

Baroka meanwhile, believe Were's goals would help them sustain their assault on an unlikely league title, whilst Ajax are seeking a proven goalscorer to help steer them away from the relegation slots.

Were has scored 34 league goals in Zambia over the past two seasons, finishing second on both occasions, behind Walter Bwalya in 2016, and Chris Lugalu in 2017.

