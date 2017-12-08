8 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Dr Selebano and the System of Death

Dr Tiego "Barney" Selebano did his best at the Life Esidimeni arbitration and became a symbol of everything wrong with the Gauteng health system. By GREG NICOLSON.

When Dr Barney Selebano gets testy, he apologises. During an adjournment at the arbitration on Tuesday, he waited as everybody left for lunch, his shirt bulging over his waist, a corner untucked. Later he stood alone in the drizzle. During his three days at the arbitration, he greets some family members, embraces his colleagues.

Barney doesn't seem like a bad man. More an overweight bureaucrat who made it to the top of the country's largest (if beleaguered) healthcare system and who drives a big BMW. During his testimony, he's earned more sympathy than his incoherent colleague, suspended Gauteng mental health director Makgabo Manamela.

This week he became the face of the Life Esidimeni massacre. Unlike Marikana, there were no bullets. His department sent chronic psychiatric patients - who needed to be institutionalised, who couldn't afford private treatment - to drip towards death. His testimony was an absurdist play rendering murder meaningless. He provided a blueprint to government failure and its consequences.

The Gauteng government said the medical doctor held various senior positions in...

